During the New Brockton Town Council meeting held Monday night, Nov. 2, the new administration for the town was officially sworn-in to office. Administering the oath of office was Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson. Being sworn-in above are: Ronald Terry, District One council member; Ralph Medley Jr., District Three council member; Mayor Kathryn Holley; and Todd Askins, District Four council member. District Five council member Shirley Eads will be sworn-in at a later time. The District Two council seat remains vacant due to no one qualifying. The town currently is taking letters of interest from individuals who are registered to vote in District Two, and a representative will be appointed to serve at a later date. Also, during Monday’s meeting, the mayor and council reappointed Dale Grimes as police chief and Debbie Andrews as town clerk. A $2 per hour raise, across the board, was approved for all town employees.
