Johnny Swinger

IMPACT! Wrestling superstar Johnny Swinger was among the professional wrestlers in Elba last Friday, March 3, for the 2nd Annual Rumble on the River event. Those in attendance were entertained with a Lucha Libre match, an 8-man battle royale, and more. 73-year-old “Action” Mike Jackson defended his U.S. Junior Title in a win over Brock Garvin, and Swinger got lots of cheers with his signature move the “swinging neckbreaker” in a special event match over the Mercenary (shown above). This fundraiser helps raise monies each year for the Elba High School football program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.