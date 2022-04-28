The Elba Board of Education met Tuesday evening, April 19, for the board’s regular monthly meeting, and personnel matters highlighted the meeting.
Upon the recommendation of principal Wynn Grimes and superintendent Chris Moseley, the board approved the rehire of 16 employees for Elba High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Receiving the rehire nod were teachers Anna Danford, Ronald Floyd, Marc Sieving, Austin Johnson [tenure year], Madison Johnson, Shelia Johnson, David Keel, Jesse Luker, Melissa Mularz, Kelsey Prestwood, Zach Spann, Alyssa Spicer, Stephanie Wright, Amanda Zorn, and Melissa Johnson. Also, Kaye Whitworth, high school secretary, was approved for rehire.
Upon the recommendation of principal Kenya Martin and superintendent Moseley, the board approved the rehire of 23 employees for Elba Elementary School for the 2022-2022 school year. Receiving the rehire nod were teachers Jeff Carpenter [tenure year], Natasha Chalker, Alayna Cook, Sydney Crittenden, Melissa Grantham [tenure year], Kathryn Hall, Amanda Jefcoat, Emily Kilcrease, Alicia Moore, Jennifer Moseley, Rebekka Newell, Wendy Sammons, DeReatha Tolle, Jessica Wyrosdick, Robyn Reisnour, Jessica Peeken, and Ashlynn Hudson. Additional rehires for the elementary school were Maisie Edge, nurse; Maci Ellis, Kristin Hanson, Stacee Mitchell, and Carmen Odom, aides, and Linda Tillis, elementary school secretary.
The board also approved two new hires for the high school. Anna Harrelson was hired as a math teacher, and Tawana Tucker was hired to be a special education teacher. Amanda Zorn was approved for transfer from math teacher to English teacher at the high school.
There were a handful of rehires for the school system’s child nutrition program as well. These rehires were Ciarra Magwood, Maria Martinez [tenure year], Ronda Robinson, Tessa Watson [tenure year], and Jamaica Davis.
Also, during the meeting, the board awarded a resolution for resurfacing and erosion repairs. This resolution approved the bid from Bullard Excavating Inc. in the amount of $926,182.50 for the project work.
