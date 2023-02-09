During the Coffee County Board of Education meeting held Thursday evening, Feb. 2, two teachers were recognized as the Coffee County School System’s “Teacher of the Year” for the elementary and secondary levels.
Superintendent Kelly Cobb announced New Brockton Elementary School teacher Dawn Nolin as the Elementary Teacher of the Year for the school system, and she said Connie Nichols, a teacher at New Brockton Middle School, had been named the Secondary Teacher of the Year for the School System. Cobb read recommendation letter’s written by peers of each that she said best described the why as to how each teacher received her honor.
Board member Sherry Eddins noted those were “very glowing reviews” for each teacher after Cobb concluded reading the letters. Each board member congratulated the teachers on the special honors.
Also, during the board meeting, Cobb presented each board member with a certificate and gift of appreciation in honor of School Board Member Month, which was celebrated in January.
Several personnel matters were approved by the board, including three teacher employments. Heartlee Sanders were approved as a teacher at New Brockton High School while Annsley Renfroe and Kerry Hussey both were approved as teachers at Kinston Elementary School.
Two certificated employee leave requests were approved. Tami Crosby was approved for catastrophic leave, effective Jan. 4, through March 4, tentatively, and Emily Roberts was approved for catastrophic leave, effective Jan. 30th until further notice.
As for classified personnel, the board approved catastrophic leave for Dana Jacobs, from Jan. 11th through Feb. 17th, tentatively. Also, the resignation of Jodene Jernigan as a bus driver for Coffee County Schools was approved, effective Jan. 9th.
The next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education is set for Thursday, March 2, at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.