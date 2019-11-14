The Kinston School Educational Foundation (KSEF) held a Veterans Day program Friday afternoon, Nov. 8, at Kinston School, and paid tribute to all who have and continue to serve their nation in the military. The program allowed Kinston students to hear from Vietnam and World War II speakers as they shared some of their service stories with the students. Also, the students saluted a large gathering of veterans that sat center of the school’s gymnasium for the event in their honor. Basin 4 Him, a quartet from Basin Baptist Church, provided musical entertainment for the program. Dr. Sam Self, pastor of Basin Baptist Church and a member of Basin 4 Him, said after the program that he was very impressed with the attentiveness of the Kinston students throughout the entire program. He said the students and school officials should be commended for their salute to America’s veterans. Above, Kinston High School students and others are shown standing at attention with hands over their hearts focused on the nation’s flag as Adele Self sings the Star Spangled Banner during last Friday’s veterans day program.
