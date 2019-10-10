There is always something going on at the Elba Public Library! “If you have not been in lately come by and check it out,” said Elba Public Library director Jennifer Amlong. “We are the information hub of the community. Our library is so much more than just books.” During the month of October, the library will focus on increasing its teen patronage by having weekly programs for teens 7th—12th grade. The following programs will be going on at 4:15 p.m. each Tuesday: Oct. 15 — Escape Room Oct. 22— Acrylic Pour Art Oct. 29—Cosplay Also during the month of October, the library has the OUTDOOR ALABAMA Photography contest winners display set up for viewing. “Stop by and view these photos and enjoy the beauty of our sweet home Alabama,” Amlong said. She said the works show off great talents of these photographers. On Thursday, Oct. 31, the library will transform into the Haunted Library for that night only in conjunction with Elba’s Pumpkins on the Square event. Admission into the Haunted Library will be $1. “The Haunted Library is just for fun but may be scary to some, Amlong said. “Please enter at your own risk.” The following rules are for the safety of Library staff, volunteers, and patrons, and will be strictly enforced. Anyone caught in violation of these rules will be escorted out of the Haunted Library. There will be o running or pushing, no strollers and no touching actors or props. The Haunted Library will be a haunted house, complete with fake blood, various frights, and jump scares; therefore, it is recommended for patrons ages 10+. “While our Haunted Library is by no means extreme, it will most definitely be very creepy, and there will be lots of loud noises, scares, and potentially frightening props/costumed people,” Amlong said. “We strongly advise parents to use caution and discernment when deciding whether or not to bring children to the Haunted Library. If you decide to bring your children and they are too scared to enter the Haunted Library, please be respectful of other patrons and do not force them to participate .” The Elba Public Library is located at 406 Simmons Street on the square in downtown Elba.
The Elba Public Library plans active October
Linda Hodge
