Three Elba High School students received special honors last Friday, Oct. 1, when it was announced they had been chosen for various leadership awards.
Seniors Whit Shehee and Callie Pope were named the Elba High School honorees for the EHS Good Citizen and DAR Good Citizen awards. Shehee is the EHS Good Citizen for 2021 while Pope is the DAR Good Citizen for Elba High School.
Pope’s DAR Good Citizen nomination now will be pitted against other DAR Good Citizens from the schools in Coffee County, and the county-wide winner will be announced later this year by the local DAR [Daughters of the American Revolution] chapter.
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The EHS award follows the same qualifications as the DAR Good Citizens award, according to Elba High School principal Wynn Grimes.
“Whit and Callie were nominated by their teachers because they demonstrate the qualities of the award on a daily basis,” Grimes said.
Shehee, the son of Kelly and Kayron Shehee, said it was an honor to be chosen to be the EHS Good Citizen for his senior class, his school and his community.
Pope, the daughter of Aaron Pope and Martha Pope, said she too is honored to be named the DAR Good Citizen. As she moves into the scholarship contest portion of the Good Citizen program by competing against other DAR Good Citizens from across Coffee County, she said she hopes she represents Elba in a way that is deserving of the award.
Also, recognized last Friday at Elba High School was sophomore Brayden Johnson as the 2021 recipient of the HOBY award for Elba High School. He is the son of Jason and Shelia Johnson.
HOBY was founded by Hugh O’Brien in 1985 as a “non-profit organization with a mission to inspire a global community of youth and volunteers to a life dedicated to leadership, service, and innovation.” For more than five decades, HOBY has inspired young people to make a difference and become catalysts for positive change in their home, school, workplace, and community.
Like Shehee and Pope, Grimes said Johnson also was nominated for the HOBY award by his teachers. He will attend a conference at the end of the school year and will be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship upon completion of the HOBY conference.
“We are very proud of these three students,” Grimes said. “They are the epitome of the type of leaders we want our young people at Elba City Schools to become as they grow into adulthood. Each is a leader in the classroom, in extra-curricular activities, and more, and they are great examples for our younger students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.