Tim Johnson announces his intentions to seek the office of Mayor of Elba. Tim and his wife, Lisa, are Elba natives and longtime businesses owners in Elba. When asked why he wanted to be Mayor of Elba, Johnson said, “First and foremost is simply my love for Elba, its citizens and a desire to see Elba reach its full potential. I spent the first few years of my working career trying to get back to the town that I always announce with pride as my hometown. Since returning I have put a lot at stake in Elba and tried to help improve our city, neighborhoods and the overall quality of life.” Johnson said he has been involved with the city for several years, including what he says is an honor and pleasure to have served two stints on the Elba Water and Electric Board, which has encompassed working with three different mayors – Ricky Haywood, James Grimes and Mickey Murdock. “Now, I want to roll up my sleeves and be more involved in the daily operations of the city,” Johnson said. “I believe Elba is at a pivotal point in progress of the city. After a series of unforeseen and unfortunate events in the past years, we are seeing our city has been able to lay the groundwork to move forward and see growth in the coming years.” Beyond his love for his hometown, Johnson said he has the education, practical business experience, administrative background and human resource skills needed to administer the daily operations of the city. Additionally, he said his current involvement with the city for the last eight and a half years as chairman of the Elba Water Works and Electric Board makes him uniquely qualified to lead the city. “The utility board is heavily intertwined with works of the City of Elba,” Johnson said. “As chair of this board, I have been honored to have been involved in many of the conversations, actions and inner workings that have taken place to get us to where we are today. Also, I have attended at least 95 percent of the city council meetings for the past eight and a half years.” Johnson said he believes he can move into the mayor’s office without missing a beat. “I can continue the projects underway and successfully lead the Elba forward and set the priorities to take Elba to the next level,” he said. Johnson said Elba is blessed with strong and resilient people, many of whom are forward thinking and willing to volunteer their time to make the quality of life in Elba better. Further, he said Elba has many people doing great things, and it needs all working in a coordinated effort to be efficient and build off of one another’s momentum. “I want to see Elba become even more inclusive and our citizens take more ownership and pride in our community,” Johnson said. “I would like to develop an announcement and application process open to all citizens when a vacancy occurs on one of the boards or committees of the city. In this process, the vacancy would be announced and citizens interested in volunteering to fill the vacancy would fill out an application for consideration by the City Council. My theory is, if we think of the city as a train, we not only need the right people on the train, we need the people in the right seats on the train.” There are several top priorities Johnson said he would set for Elba if elected mayor. He said he is not sure these priorities can be ordered because they all need attention from day one. “I would like to see Elba aggressively attract industrial and commercial interest to Elba,” Johnson said. “Our city needs not just jobs, but good jobs that become careers so our young adults can stay in Elba and earn a living.” He said the city can help existing businesses to expand their current products and workforce. “We must aggressively pursue varied retail development to offer products to meet the desires and needs of the people,” Johnson said. “This would keep sales tax dollars in Elba. Recruitment of business is a competitive environment, and we must meet the challenge to compete.” Not only does Elba need to seek business, but Johnson said it also needs additional healthcare and emergency care options for a better quality of life for the citizens. Also, he noted that options in the current housing market in Elba are limited. He said the city needs quality housing in the single-family market as well as multifamily and retirement type homes in order to attract and keep people to Elba. “Details of my qualifications to be mayor can be found not only in my resume but through my accomplishments,” Johnson said. After graduating from Elba High School in 1981 and then attending Enterprise State Junior College, Johnson moved to Montgomery, Ala. to study at Auburn University at Montgomery. He graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a double major in accounting and finance. He also did additional undergraduate studies through the University of Alabama. After graduation from AUM, Tim married his Elba High School classmate and high school sweetheart, Lisa Smith. Johnson remained in Montgomery and began his professional working career in a public accounting firm. He was later employed as an internal auditor with a bank holding company. In 1989, Tim and Lisa returned to Elba to raise their newborn son in their hometown. Johnson was employed again in public accounting, but soon became part of the administrative staff and Chief Financial Officer at Elba General Hospital and Nursing Home where he served from 1990 until 1998. In 1998 he took ownership of a family owned business, the H&R Block Franchise in Elba. Johnson formed TALLI Corporation and expanded the one H&R Block franchise operation to one of the 25 largest franchise groups in the eastern half of the country with a total of 13 offices throughout Alabama with over 100 employees, all being headquartered in Elba. While operating the tax business, Johnson said he saw the need for more quality rental properties in Elba. Thereforr, he and wife Lisa formed TCJ Financial Corporation to invest in Elba by buying properties to renovate to sell or lease. Their first project was the purchase of a dilapidated block of commercial property at the corner of Claxton Avenue and Davis Street, which today still houses their businesses along with two other tenants. TCJ Financial Corporation also has invested in Elba through purchase and renovation of residential properties which are leased and sold through Tim’s other Elba company, Johnson Realty. Last year, Lisa opened LillieAnne’s, a retail gift store also in Elba. Other than a business life, Tim has remained active in church and civic activities. He is an active member of the Elba United Methodist Church. There he has served in various roles and is the past chair of the finance committee. Currently, Tim is a co-coordinator of the evangelism team and a member of the Church Council. Tim also was a member of the Main Street presentation team that allowed Elba to earn the Main Street Alabama designation. He is an incorporator and a member of the Elba Redevelopment Corporation, a city entity. He currently serves as chairman of the Water Works and Electric Board of the City of Elba and is a Trustee of PowerSouth Electric Corporation, the cooperative through which Elba buys power. Tim and Lisa are the parents of two adult children, Chafin and Cameron, and one lively puppy, Oliver. “It would be a great honor to serve Elba as its mayor for the next four years,” Johnson said. “I want only the best for my hometown, and I promise to give the people of Elba the best I have also. Please consider voting for me, Tim Johnson, to be mayor of Elba in the 2020 municipal elections.”
Latest News
- Padgett-Renfroe wedding plans announced for July
- Elba Farmers Market set to open Saturday, June 6th
- Elba Recreation officially cancels youth baseball/softball seasons
- Elba High School Alumni Association awards scholarships
- Brainstorms for 5/21/2020
- Estate Legal for Jacquline Faye Richardson
- Tim Johnson announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Elba City Schools awarded a second Pre-K classroom for Fall; Coffee County Schools retains its five Pre-K classes
Most Popular
Articles
- Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Sharon Pugh
- Elba Farmers Market to open June 6th
- Elba City Schools awarded a second Pre-K classroom for Fall; Coffee County Schools retains its five Pre-K classes
- Tim Johnson announces candidacy for Mayor of Elba
- Padgett-Renfroe wedding plans announced for July
- City of Elba Ordinance - Amending Central Voting Location for Municipal Elections
- Mrs. Polly Webber
- Zion Chapel teacher/coach hired as assistant principal at New Brockton Elementary
- Estate Legal for Jacquline Faye Richardson
- Elba Farmers Market set to open Saturday, June 6th
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.