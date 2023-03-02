Live action wrestling returns this Friday, March 3, to the Elba High School gymnasium with professional TNA Impact Wrestling delivering the entertainment.
The 2nd Annual Rumble on the River wrestling event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Prior to the wrestling event, there will be an ‘autograph party’ Friday afternoon from 3-5:30 p.m. at Elba Food Giant.
“These are all contract wrestlers through the WWE,” event organizer Al Gilmore said. “This is basically a minor league farm system for professional wrestlers. They are all ‘under contract’ wrestlers working their way up to ‘prime time’ or returning from an injury.”
Once the wrestling action gets underway Friday night at the high school gym, the show will include a Lucha Libre match featuring Antonio Garza against Mysterio De Alabama. A special event match will feature WWE/TNA Impact superstar Johnny Swinger against The Mercenary, and there will be a special appearance by WWE superstar Doink the Clown, and the Giant Hillbilly.
The U.S. Junior Title Match will feature a favorite from last year, Action Mike Jackson, facing Brock Garvin.
The main event will be a ‘King of the Ring’ Battle Royale!
“Last year’s event was phenomenal, but this year is going to be even bigger and better,” Gilmore said. “These guys mentioned are just a few of the awesome wrestlers set to come to Elba High School this year.”
Gilmore said these TNA Impact Wrestling events are 100 percent family-friendly, legit wrestling events.
Tickets for the 2nd Annual Rumble on the River are on sale now online ay GoFan.co – just search Elba High School events. Ringside tickets are $20 each [there is a limited number available for ringside], and general admission tickets are $10 each. There will be concessions available during the event.
Some tickets will be available for purchase the night of the event, Gilmore said; however, he said it is possible the ringside tickets could sell out prior to the event date since those are first come, first serve. Doors should open around 6:30 p.m. at the Elba High School gym on March 3rd, and wrestling begins at 7:30 p.m.
All proceeds from this event will benefit the Elba High School football program.
Gilmore wanted to thank several event sponsors that have helped bring the wrestling event to Elba, including: ADC, Annie’s Café, Bryan Pharmacy, City of Elba, Cook Chevrolet, Cutts Restaurant, Danny Lynn, Dorsey Trailer, EDSCO, Guns R Us, H&H Tractor/Equipment, Lake Realty, Southern Tractor Company, Subway of Elba, Wayne Farms, Fulford Realty, Cotter Law Firm, Geneva County CoOp, PowerSouth, Williams Auto, National Security, Rusty’s Feed and Seed, Son Exposure Christian Bookstore, Melissa Wood Accounting, and Bradshaw Pest Control.
For more information, contact Al Gilmore at (334) 744-5555 or call Elba High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.