Elba voters went to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 25, to cast their vote for the next mayor in the 2020 municipal election, and the unofficial results revealed there will be a runoff between candidates Tom Maddox and Tim Johnson. A total of 703 ballots were cast, either in person on Tuesday or via absentee ballot prior to Tuesday. Election officials said there were no provisional ballots at the end of the day. Tom Maddox received the majority vote [40.26 percent] with Tim Johnson coming in a very close second with only five votes separating first and second place. Johnson received 278 votes [39.54 percent]. The third candidate in the race, Chelsea Cooper received 142 votes total [20.20 percent]. Of the 703 total ballots cast, 670 were cast on Tuesday and 33 were absentee. Maddox and Johnson now will focus on the runoff election set for Tuesday, Oct. 6th.
Tom Maddox and Tim Johnson earn spots in Oct. 6th runoff for Elba Mayor
Latest News
- Tom Maddox and Tim Johnson earn spots in Oct. 6th runoff for Elba Mayor
- Elba Tigers host Daleville in season opener
- Kinston Bulldogs kick off season in Dothan against 3A Houston Academy Raiders
- Elba City Schools superintendent says start of school going well
- Tickets for Elba's football game Aug. 28th in Opp must be purchased in advance
- Elba FD new airboat successful in first river rescue call
- Brainstorms for 8/20/2020
- Advertisement for Bids - City of Elba for Electrical Meters
Most Popular
Articles
- Elba Tigers host Daleville in season opener
- Mortgage Foreclosure Sale - Stephen C. Garcia and Susan M. Garcia
- Public Notice: Sale of Vehicle by Cook Chevrolet Inc
- Elba FD new airboat successful in first river rescue call
- Kinston Bulldogs kick off season in Dothan against 3A Houston Academy Raiders
- Tickets for Elba's football game Aug. 28th in Opp must be purchased in advance
- Tom Maddox and Tim Johnson earn spots in Oct. 6th runoff for Elba Mayor
- Advertisement for Bids - City of Elba for Electrical Meters
- Penny Driggers
- Marshella Geraldine Johnson
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.