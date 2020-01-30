Tom Maddox announces his plans this week to seek the office of mayor in Elba’s municipal election this August. Maddox has been serving on the Elba City Council as councilperson for District Four for the past three years and is currently a member of the Elba Water and Electric Board. He has been a business owner in downtown Elba since 1980 when the family purchased The Jewel Box. “We have been called a small town with a big heart, and I think that appropriately describes the people of Elba. We are a strong, resilient, and compassionate community. Our people care for one another and are willing to help each other. Can we do more? Certainly!” Maddox said it is his desire to see the residents of Elba work together to make the community an even better place to live, work, and raise our children. “I would encourage all our citizens to look for ways to make our town better. That might mean investing in a business venture, picking up a piece of litter, or anything in between. We can all make a positive difference. As a retired educator with twenty-three years of teaching experience, I understand the importance of education and I will work to ensure that our young people get a quality education. I am a former member and past president of the Elba City Board of Education, so I understand the importance of city government working with the school board and school administrators to achieve that goal. I am proud of the fact that my wife and three older children all graduated from Elba High School and that my youngest daughter is a fourth grader at Elba Elementary School. There are several projects that will begin soon that will make our town’s infrastructure more appealing to new residents and to prospective businesses. The downtown revitalization program with the restoration of the Elba Theatre will also be an added incentive for investment in our community. Thanks to our current mayor and city council for their forward thinking in getting these projects approved and I look forward to helping see them come to completion.” Maddox currently serves as an elder for the Elba Church of Christ; is on the board of directors and a past president of the Elba Chamber of Commerce; on the chamber committee that helped secure Main Street recognition for Elba; and is a member of the Southeast Alabama Community Band. He is married to the former Alice Brunson and they have four children: Anna, Justin, Evan and Zana. “Obviously the mayor can’t do anything by himself, nor can the council, but in the next four years, I hope we’ll continue to work closely together to make our city a place we can all be proud to call home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.