The Elba Mayoral Forum with the two runoff candidates - Tim Johnson and Tom Maddox - is tonight at 6:30 p.m. from the Elba High School cafeteria (due to inclement weather).
If you are planning to attend the forum in person, please come to cafeteria entrance at the back of the school (student parking lot side). Also, please wear a facial mask upon entering and exited the building [moving around]...once you are properly social distanced from others, the mask can be removed.
For those wanting to watch on Facebook, you can do so live on The Elba Clipper page tonight, or on the Elba, Alabama Chamber of Commerce page. The video from the forum will be posted on The Elba Clipper website (here) later Thursday night.
Thanks to the two candidates for participating -- this is for the citizens! And, a special thanks to Elba High School for allowing us to move the forum to the cafeteria and be out of the potential rainy weather tonight!
The runoff election for Mayor of Elba will be held Tuesday, Oct. 6th. Voting will take place at the Elba Church of Christ fellowship hall from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
