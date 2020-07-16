stop signs in downtown elba

Alabama Department of Transportation crews were in Elba on Tuesday of this week making a long-expected change to the flow of traffic in downtown Elba. Three downtown intersection changed from traffic light operated to stop sign intersections. The photo above shows the intersection of Davis Street and Factory Avenue changed to an “All Way” stop while the intersection of Davis Street and Claxton Avenue was changed to the same. Another change was the intersection of Claxton Avenue and Simmons Street to a two-way stop (on Simmons St). The traffic lights at these intersections have been switched to flashing lights for the next 90 days as motorists get accustomed to the changes. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use extreme caution in the downtown area as all adjust to the changes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.