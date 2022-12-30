christmas stocking

Troy Bank & Trust Gives Away Giant Christmas Stockings…Each year, the Troy Bank & Trust KidsAdvantage Club sponsors a Giant Christmas Stocking Giveaway.  This year’s winner for Coffee County is Gabby Sanders (pictured above with her stocking). The Troy Bank & Trust KidsAdvantage Club is a savings account designed especially for children under the age of 12. 

