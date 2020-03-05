The Elba Police Department gained two new certified officers Tuesday, March 3, when candidates graduated from the Montgomery Police Academy. Officers Frank Clark and Caleb Walden received their Certificate of Completion from the Montgomery Police Academy after successfully completing the curriculum for the 520-hour course in fundamentals of law enforcement. “We are extremely proud of the accomplishments of these two officers,” said Elba Police Chief Leslie Hussey. “Getting them back home and on patrol will be a big gain for our department. We look forward to having them help serve and protect our citizens here in Elba.” During Tuesday’s graduation ceremonies in Montgomery, Officer Walden also was presented with the Award of Excellence in Firearms for his class. This was presented by the Alabama Advanced Criminal Justice Academy based on the Walden’s outstanding merit and accomplishment during basic police training. Upon returning to duty with the Elba Police Department, the officers will have some additional on-duty field training. However, Hussey said this would be a big boost to the department having two additional certified officers back on duty. “These young men and committed to serving others, and we are extremely happy to have them be a part of the Elba Police Department,” Chief Hussey said.
Two Elba Police Department officers earn certificate of completion for police academy
Linda Hodge
Editor
