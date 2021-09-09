sept one wreck

Emergency personnel once again found themselves at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Alabama Highway 141 [in the Curtis Community of Coffee County] last Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, working a multi-vehicle wreck. This accident was reported just after 8 a.m. last Wednesday, and it was reported as a four-vehicle wreck. However, only two vehicles received notable damages from the collision. Reportedly, the driver of a Toyota SUV [shown in the background of photo], traveling on Hwy. 141, was attempting to cross Hwy. 84 from the median when the driver pulled into oncoming traffic. The vehicle shown above was traveling on Hwy. 84 and was unable to avoid colliding with the SUV. Two people were taken to area hospitals to receive treatment of injuries sustained in this crash – the driver of the car and a passenger in the SUV.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.