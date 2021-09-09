Emergency personnel once again found themselves at the intersection of U.S. Highway 84 and Alabama Highway 141 [in the Curtis Community of Coffee County] last Wednesday morning, Sept. 1, working a multi-vehicle wreck. This accident was reported just after 8 a.m. last Wednesday, and it was reported as a four-vehicle wreck. However, only two vehicles received notable damages from the collision. Reportedly, the driver of a Toyota SUV [shown in the background of photo], traveling on Hwy. 141, was attempting to cross Hwy. 84 from the median when the driver pulled into oncoming traffic. The vehicle shown above was traveling on Hwy. 84 and was unable to avoid colliding with the SUV. Two people were taken to area hospitals to receive treatment of injuries sustained in this crash – the driver of the car and a passenger in the SUV.
featured
Two injured in wreck at U.S. Hwy. 84 and Ala. Hwy. 141 intersection
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Brantley Bulldogs blank Kinston 34-0
- Group requests football field at New Brockton be named after former coach
- Elba Tigers rocked by G.W. Long Rebels 35-16
- Two injured in wreck at U.S. Hwy. 84 and Ala. Hwy. 141 intersection
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of James Edgar Smith Jr
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of Anne B. Bullard
- Notice of Completion from Fisher Tank Company
- Homecoming set for Sept. 26th at New Haven Assembly of God Church
Most Popular
Articles
- Two injured in wreck at U.S. Hwy. 84 and Ala. Hwy. 141 intersection
- Betty Vaughan
- Scott Rials speaks at Elba Quarterback Club meeting
- Catina Miller
- Elba High School's golf champs receive championship rings
- Elba Theatre selected as ‘Lowe’s 100 Hometowns’ project for stage repairs
- Coy D. Richardson
- Christine Catrett
- Unusual accident Saturday morning, Aug. 14, in Elba claims one life
- Elba Tigers hold on late to skin Opp Bobcats 33-28
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.