Kinston second grade teacher Chasity Littleton, center, was recognized last Thursday evening, Feb. 3, at the Coffee County Board of Education meeting for being named the Elementary Teacher of the Year for Coffee County Schools. Also, recognized at the meeting [but unable to attend] was Secondary Teacher of the Year Kelly Flowers. Kinston vice principal Crystal Hawthorne, left, and principal Megan Driggers, right, also attended the board meeting in support of their teachers.