Two teachers, both from Kinston Schools, received special recognition Thursday evening, Feb. 3, at the Coffee County School Board meeting, for being named the system’s “Teacher of the Year” for the elementary and secondary level.
Superintendent Kelly Cobb said Chasity Littleton, a second grade teacher at Kinston, had been named the district-wide Elementary Teacher of the Year for Coffee County Schools while Kelly Flowers, a math teacher Kinston, has been named the Secondary Teacher of the Year for Coffee County Schools. She said the two first were selected by their colleagues to be the respective winners for the school, and they now were chosen by a committee as the district-wide winners for Coffee County Schools.
Cobb said each now advances to the regional level where a state committee will review applications for the ‘teachers of the year’ at that level.
In being recognized as a teacher of the year at the county-wide level, Littleton and Flowers each received $500 in instructional classroom supply monies, an award plaque, a gift certificate from Balfour to purchase a “teacher of the year” ring, a gift basket from LillieAnne’s in Elba, and customized teacher cookies to share with their students.
Board member Sherry Eddins said it was “very impressive” for Kinston to claim the “Teacher of the Year” honors for both the elementary and secondary teachers this year.
Last Thursday evening’s board meeting also featured board members receiving special accolades for their dedication to Coffee County Schools.
“Coffee County Schools is joining all public schools in recognizing School Board Member Recognition Month,” Cobb said.
She presented each board member with a certificate of appreciation and a customized Yeti cup [with the school system’s logo on it] from the district. Also, board members were presented customized cards created by the students involved in the New Brockton Elementary School after-school art program, a Weevil Nut Company goodie bag provided by New Brockton Elementary School, a gift bag from My Happy Place provided by Zion Chapel School, and a potted plant provided by Kinston School.
Also, during the board meeting, the superintendent said the 6-classroom addition at New Brockton High School is on schedule with construction and should be completed in the next few months.
Cobb commended teacher and other involved in organizing a recent ACT Boot Camp at New Brockton High School. She said over 50 students showed up on a Saturday for this camp, which focused on ACT strategies.
