THIS TWO-VEHICLE WRECK involving a law enforcement SUV and a car was reported around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, on Davis Street at the Cordelia Street intersection in downtown Elba. Initial reports were that the driver of the car ran a stop sign causing the crash with the police vehicle. Also, witnesses said the driver of the car fled the scene after the accident but was caught by officials a short time later. A passenger in the car was being treated for injuries.
Tuesday evening, at 7:41 p.m., Jordan Singleton, age 23, of Elba was booked into the Coffee County Jail following his arrest on multiple charges. He was reported to the be alleged driver of the car in the accident.
Singleton faces the following charges, according to jail records attempting to elude (w/ death or injury), felony failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injury, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, driving with a suspended driver's license, improper lane usage, reckless driving, three counts of bond revocation, and five counts of failing to stop at a stop sign. His bond for all charges totals $49,500.
The arresting agency on record is the Coffee County Sheriff's Office.
