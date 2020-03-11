University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) released an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) as of March 11, 2020
The most important message at this time is that if a person has COVID-19 symptoms, they should first call their primary health care provider or urgent care facility. DO NOT GO TO YOUR NEAREST PRIMARY HEALTH CARE PROVIDER, EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT OR URGENT CARE CLINIC BEFORE CALLING.
TV stations: If this is a message that you are able to share on the ticker in your broadcasts, that would help reinforce with your audiences what our infectious diseases experts say is an important step — one that could drastically reduce the possibility of community spread should COVID-19 appear in Alabama.
Other key information to share includes:
- Effective March 5, the Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laboratories began conducting SARS-CoV2 testing.
- COVID-19 symptoms include fever, runny nose, dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and body aches; these are the same symptoms of the common flu virus. If you have these symptoms, it is possibly the common cold or a common strain of the flu. If you are experiencing symptoms, call your primary care physician or an urgent care facility first.
- Protect against spreading viral illnesses by:
- Washing hands frequently and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.
- Avoiding sick people, avoid people if you are sick, and do not travel if you are sick.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces with isopropyl alcohol and covering your cough or sneezing with a sleeve or tissue.
- Protecting against the flu by getting the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine does not protect against COVID-19, but the flu poses a more active health threat in Alabama at this time.
To date, Alabama has had no cases of COVID-19, and UAB has had no cases of COVID-19 or been notified of any member of the campus community with the virus. The risk for Alabamians remains relatively low at this time, and UAB — along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama and Jefferson County Departments of Public Health — are closely monitoring the ongoing situation.
Should we have a confirmed patient at UAB or in the state, communication verifying a positive test would most likely be a joint effort between the local health department and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 website, you can also visit www.uab.edu/coronavirus for the updated tips and information. We have resources including helpful handouts and videos that can further educate the public on prevention efforts and precautions.
