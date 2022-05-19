LIVESTOCK JUDGING WORKSHOP…will be held Saturday, May 21, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Coffee County Farm Center, 1055 E McKinnon St., New Brockton, Ala. Lunch will be provided. RSVP for lunch by calling (334) 894-5596.
BASICS OF VEGETABLE GARDENING WORKSHOP…will be held Tuesday, May 24, from 6-7 p.m. at the ESCC Student Center – Community Room. Cost to participate is $5. Call (334) 894-5596 for more information.
HOW TO START A FARM WORKSHOP…will be held from the ESCC Multipurpose Room on Wednesday, May 25, at 5:30 p.m. This workshop covers the fundamentals related to starting a farm. Topics will include lending options, livestock requirements, required documentation, and resources for farming. This is a free event with a sponsored meal. Call (334) 894-5596 for more information.
RECREATIONAL POND MANAGEMENT WORKSHOP…will be held Friday, May 27, at the National Security Farm and Pond, located on County Rd. 404, Elba, Ala. Topics covered will include managing ponds for good fishing, aquatic plant control and nuisance wildlife management. Lunch will be provided. Registration fee is $10. Pre-registration required by calling (334) 693-3800.
