Thursday afternoon updates on roads:
• Coffee County Road 365 is closed north of bridge
• Coffee County Road 200 at County Road 201 is now open to through traffic
• Coffee County Road 474 is closed to through traffic east of Pea River Bridge due to water on road.
• Coffee County Road 331 is now open
• Coffee County Road 305 & County Road 315 are now open to through traffic
• County Road 682 is impassable to through traffic due to water crossing the road.
------------------------------------------------
Thursday morning update [Sept. 17]. --
Coffee County Road 479 is now open to through traffic
Coffee County Roads 655, 326, and 304 are now open to through traffic
Coffee County Road 224 is closed to through traffic at County Road 231 due to water over road.
County Road 200 at County Road 201 intersection is closed to through traffic due to water over road.
County Road 305 and County Road 315 intersection is closed to through traffic due to water over roads
Coffee County Road 231 is closed to through traffic due to water over roadway.
County Road 331 at County Road 342 is closed to through traffic due to water over road
Also, officials said all roads in northern part of county are considered impassable until further notice
Coffee County Road 712 is now open to through traffic
-------------------------------
Below is a list of the reported road closures for Coffee County, Ala as of 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16th. These are closures due to water over the road or road washouts.
-- County Road 326 is Closed at Bridge over Bluff Creek approximately 1 mile West of County Road 305 due to water over roadway.
-- Coffee County Road 213 is Closed at Shoal Creek approximately 3/4 miles East of Alabama Highway 87.
-- Coffee County Road 205 is Closed approximately 1/2 mile East of Alabama Highway 87 due to drainage pipe failure.
-- Coffee County Road 479 at Flat Creek is impassable to through traffic due to water crossing road at bridge.
-- Coffee County Road 712 is impassable to through traffic due to water crossing road.
-- County Roads 655, 663, and 682 are impassable to through traffic due to water crossing the roads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.