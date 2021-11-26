Evergreen Cemetery wreck

A vehicle crashed Saturday morning, Nov. 20, into the fence of Evergreen Cemetery after leaving the roadway on Claxton Avenue in Elba. Residents in the area said they heard a loud noise and upon looking outside saw the vehicle off the roadway and eventually coming to a stop when it crashed into the fence (as shown above). This occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The occupants of the vehicle did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries, according to reports. Elba Police later said it appeared the driver suffered a medical emergency - a possible seizure - causing the wreck.

