The City of Elba is beginning its water meter replacement project. Citizens will notice blue lines painted on the road, grass, etc. to help locate the water meters for the contractors.
Beginning Monday, July 13, 2020, crews will start replacing meters in the areas of the Brookdale subdivision and Highway 189.
We will provide updates on the project on our Facebook page.
If you have any questions and/or concerns, please contact Pat Boothe and/or Sally Bane at (334) 897-2333.
Thank you, in advance, for your patience,
The City of Elba and
Elba Waterworks & Electric Board
