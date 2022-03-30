The Elba City Council meeting Monday night, March 28, included a quick address to council members from the current Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation executive director.
Jesse Quillen joined Wiregrass Economic Development several months ago, and according to Mayor Tom Maddox, he has been making visits to Elba businesses “getting to know the people and industries” in the area.
In a quick address to the council, Quillen said he had visited several businesses in Elba, including Dorsey, INZI, Kelley’s, National Security, and more. He said it had all been quite an experience, and the common thing he had found in Elba is seeing opportunity.
“Most of these businesses are looking to add jobs right now, and even though it is hard to find help, there is pressure there for the entities to grow,” Quillen said. “I also have seen some opportunities here for new business growth in Elba.”
Council member Gappa Wise noted that Quillen had been very visible in Elba.
“We appreciate it,” Wise said. “It is good to have a friend here from Wiregrass Economic Development.”
Officer Shayne Arnett provided an activity report on behalf of Chief Troy Staley during the meeting. Staley could not be at the meeting to present the report himself.
From Jan. 1 through Feb. 28, Arnett said the department had made 23 arrests with 35 charges. Among those charges were eight for possession of a controlled substance, nine for possession of marijuana, one for illegal possession of a prescription drug, and 17 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assistant city clerk Amy Giles gave the city clerk’s report. She noted that the baseball and softball seasons for Elba’s Parks and Recreation had begun.
Giles said the city was in the process of getting quotes for the repair of the TigerTown Park bathrooms. These have been closed for several months due to fire damage.
Council member Jane Brunson asked if a rush could be put on this repair work as the city’s Splash Pad would open at the end of May for the season. She said it would be good to have the bathrooms repaired and open again before the extra traffic begins visiting TigerTown Park and the Splash Pad.
Giles said the city’s birthday is April 13th and Elba Elementary School students had been asked to create artwork to be displayed in the window of the old dime store building in celebration of the city’s birthday.
Council members approved a motion to reappoint John Nelson to another term as supernumerary on the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Also, during the meeting, Mayor Maddox said a new administrative assistant would begin work at city hall Monday, April 4. He said Sandra Berry had been with Cato Corporation since 1999, and he was pleased to have her join the Elba City Hall staff.
Maddox noted seven more properties are ready for FEMA buyout, and those buyouts are scheduled for April 8th.
The next Elba City Council meeting is set for Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m.
