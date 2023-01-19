Coffee County Coroner Arnold Woodham accepted the oath of office Sunday, Jan. 15, during a swearing-in ceremony held at Dalrymple Farms in Enterprise, Ala.
Also taking the oath of office during this ceremony were Mark Kelley and Patrick Alford. Woodham said Kelley would be his chief deputy coroner while Alford would serve as deputy coroner for the county.
Woodham was elected to serve as coroner last year, defeating incumbent Robert Preachers for the position. During Sunday’s swearing-in ceremony, he thanked the voters of Coffee County for their confidence in him to serve as coroner.
The new coroner is no stranger to public service. He currently serves as operations manager with Enterprise Rescue Inc., and he is fire chief for the New Brockton Volunteer Fire Department.
Woodham said he believes serving as coroner is one of the most important jobs there is for a public servant because the coroner is dealing with people/families during a most difficult time – the death of a loved one.
“We’re here to serve them, take care of the deceased and make sure they get the respect and dignity they are due,” he said. “Our team looks forward to doing a good job for Coffee County.”
As for his partners, Woodham said he knew right away after winning the election to be coroner that he wanted to ask Kelley to be his chief coroner. He said Kelley is a good friend that is kind of like a co-worker because Kelley serves on the Elba Volunteer Fire Department. Also, he said he is retired from the Alabama Department of Corrections, retired from the Alabama National Guard, and he was even a past police officer.
“I assure you with the choice of Mark Kelley, if something happens to me, the office of coroner will still go good,” Woodham said.
He said Alford is a co-worker at Enterprise Rescue.
“In seeing [Patrick] in action, I can promise you he is going to do the right thing and a good job,” Woodham said. “More importantly, he will be respectful on the job.”
Woodham thanked his family, pastor, friends and other colleagues prior to being sworn-in to office by Coffee County Probate Judge Jodee Thompson. He also said he had already been meeting and discussing some plans with newly elected Sheriff Scott Byrd, and one thing that will be implemented immediately is the relocation of the Coffee County Coroner’s office.
Woodham said the office has been, in the past, located in the basement of the county courthouse, but as of Monday, Jan. 16, he said the office will be located inside the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in New Brockton. He said that would make it a more suitable place to meet with people.
“I ask the people of Coffee County to pray for this office and the things we know we are going to have to endure as part of the job,” Woodham said. “We know we are going to see people on the worst day of their lives. I just pray that God will give us the strength and courage to say the right things to people to try and comfort them as much as we can.”
