WoodmenLife chapters across the country are participating in the Equipping Our Hometown Heroes campaign and giving back to First Responder organizations in their hometowns. Elba Chapter 1832 recently donated $500 to the Zion Chapel Volunteer Fire Department to go toward its building fund.
“This donation is WoodmenLife’s way of letting First Responders know how appreciated they are,” said Linda Westbrook, local WoodmenLife representative. “It is important that we show our support.”
WoodmenLife members are committed to supporting our communities and local organizations like the Zion Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. The Elba Chapter wants to ensure the Zion Chapel VFD members know their efforts are greatly appreciated.
