On Friday, March 18, TNA Impact wrestling will be in Elba for the “Rumble on the River” wrestling event. The wrestlers will deliver a program for Elba and Zion Chapel students during the day on Friday, and then they will be at Cook Chevrolet in downtown Elba from 3-5:30 p.m. for an autograph party.
At 7:30 p.m., the Elba High School gymnasium will host live wrestling action. There will be a Luchador event featuring Luchador Champion Antonio Garza vs. The Sould Sensation Amari Harper; an Intercontinental Championship Match featuring Action Mike Jackson vs. Christian Pierce; a U.S. Heavyweight Title Match will featuring TNA Impact/WWE Superstar Johnny Swinger vs. The Wrestling Superstar; and the main event will be a $1,000 Royal Rumble.
Tickets are on sale now at GoFan.co, and there will be tickets sold at the door. General admission is $10. Approximately 90 ringside seats will be sold at $20 each. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Elba High School football program.
On Saturday, March 19, the downtown square in Elba will be the sight of the Foggy Bottom Cruisin’ 2022 Car Show, presented by the Foggy Bottom Cruisers.
The car show will be from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., and admission is free to the public. There will be cars and trucks of all makes and models.
There also will be arts and crafts and food vendors located around the square. Also, on Saturday, the Smithsonian Water/Ways traveling exhibit currently housed at the Elba Theatre in downtown Elba will be open to the public [during the car show hours].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.