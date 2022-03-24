Stormy weather early Friday, March 18, did not dampen the spirits in Elba as young and old enjoyed professional wrestling! TNA-affiliated contract wrestlers came to Elba last Friday to deliver two different performances at the Elba High School gymnasium.
The first show of the day featured a drug prevention program delivered by the wrestlers to students. Then, the students enjoyed live wrestling in action.
Friday night, a four-match show was delivered to the community. The event was called “Rumble on the River,” and it did not disappoint those in attendance. Proceeds raised from both shows Friday will benefit the Elba High School football program.
“It was an overwhelming success,” said Elba High teacher/coach Al Gilmore. “This will be made into an annual event as everybody involved was pleased, and the kids of Elba High and Elba Elementary had a blast at their school events!”
The event featured wrestlers such as “Action” Mike Jackson, Christian Pierce, Luchador champion Antonio Garza, Johnny Blade, and more. 72-year-old Jackson helped organize the Elba event with Gilmore, and he shared his faith in the Lord with the crowd prior to the start of wrestling Friday night.
The wrestlers provided family-friendly entertainment, and they interacted with the crowd throughout the two-hour event. Many in attendance were heard saying they enjoyed the event more than they ever anticipated, and they had laughed harder that night than in a long time.
Several others said they could not wait until the event returns to Elba again!
“If you missed the wrestling event at Elba High School, you missed a treat,” Kayron Shehee commented on her Facebook page Friday night following the event. “Great job to all who had a hand in this. Looking forward to next year!”
“That was the highlight of my year!” Angela Newby commented.
Kerry Johnson said watching the reactions of the kids [and some of the adults] was so funny, while Jason Holley said he had not laughed that much in a long time.
“My stomach was hurting from laughing so hard,” Sasha O’Neal added.
Elba city clerk Sally Bane attended with her family, and she said she was literally crying at one point from laughing so hard at the show.
Coach Gilmore said he personally wanted to thank everyone that helped make the wrestling event such an overwhelming success.
“The hard work and dedication to this school and these kids never ceases to amaze me,” he said. “Thank you to all of our sponsors. They are greatly appreciated.”
Gilmore said everyone can go ahead and make plans to attend next year’s “Rumble on the River” as he ensured it would be bigger and better!
