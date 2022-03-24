Professional wrestling legend “Action” Mike Jackson, donning the Elba Tigers football jersey, was among the wrestlers in Elba last Friday night, March 18, for an event at Elba High School. The 72-year-old Jackson was a huge fan favorite, and he received lots of cheers in defeating Johnny Blade in their title match (captured above). More photos from the event can be found on pages 2 and 11 of today’s paper.