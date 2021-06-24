The Zion Chapel Bass Team [ZCBT] finished volume two of the team’s fishing history.
All teams qualified to fish in the state championship tournament held June 11 and 12, 2021, at Weiss Lake. The state championship tournament is made up of the top finishes in the Tiger Division (south Alabama) and the Tide Division (north Alabama).
A total of 207 teams participated in the competition. This was a case of fishing with Alabama’s best young anglers.
Once again, the ZCBT was fishing unchartered waters. For this reason, the team members traveled to north Alabama earlier in the week to get in some practice fishing.
Weiss Lake, a lake in northeastern Alabama, is owned and operated by the Alabama Power Company. It consists of 30,200 acres coming from the Coosa River, Chattooga River, and Little River. It offers 447 miles of shoreline, shallow flats, large coves, underwater drop-offs, and deep channels. The lake is partially located in Cherokee County, Alabama, and Floyd County, Georgia.
The weigh-in was sponsored by the Alabama High School BASS Nation and the Daiwa Corporation-USA. Following tradition, the official weigh-in began with the playing of the national anthem. Drake Padgett, a younger brother of Zion Chapel angler Avery Padgett, had the honor of displaying the American flag on stage for this special event.
The team Peyton FitzGerald/Jackson Dowdy caught four fish on the first day weighing 6.00 pounds. On day two, they caught one fish weighing 3.06 pounds. This gave them a two-day total of 9.06 pounds. They finished in 95th place out of 207 boats.
Team Kaleb DeVos/Kevin Dowdy caught three fish the first day weighing 6.98 pounds. On day two, they caught one fish weighing 2.10 pounds. This gave them a two-day total of 9.08 pounds. They finished in 94th place.
Team Trevor Lee/Austin Johns caught a limit of five fish on the first day weighing in 10.01 pounds. On day two, they caught three fish weighing 4.59 pounds. They finished in 46th place.
Team Avery Padgett/Ethan Young caught a limit of five fish the first day weighing 12.05 pounds. On day two, they caught another limit of five fish weighing 11.35 pounds. This gave them a two-day total of 23.40 pounds. They finished fifth place, which qualified this team for the BASSMASTER High School National Championship on Lake Chicamauga, Dayton, Tennessee.
The ZCBT finished third place in the six-man team competition out of 18 teams. Headland Bass Team placed first, and Citronelle Community Fishing Team placed second.
Avery Padgett and Ethan Young will fish the National Championship Tournament July 29-31, 2021. The other three teams still have an opportunity to qualify for NATIONALS. They fish an open tournament for BASSMASTER High School on Lay Lake this Saturday, June 26.
The Zion Chapel Bass Team is thankful for all their sponsors, community support, and boat captains. They are also deeply grateful for the dedication and work of Dana Stinson Haley and Larry Campbell, president and vice-president of this organization, for doing the groundwork to establish this team and continue working tirelessly to keep this team in the water and setting records.
Without the help of so many people the ZCBT would not be where they are today. This last tournament was a long four days of fishing in the heat and thunderstorms; all these obstacles are part of tournament fishing.
