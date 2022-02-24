These two young men’s picture, while holding up some beautiful bass has been in local papers and on social media quite often in the last couple of years but being on a bass team that is affiliated with B.A.S.S. Nation is not totally about fishing. B.A.S.S. Nation is a strong advocate of conservation and community service.
“I promise to create among my fellow anglers, and the public in general, my organization’s contribution to angling, conservation and outdoor recreation,” is the first sentence in the BASSMASTER’S creed. On any scholarship application with BASSMASTER, each applicant is always asked to describe his/her volunteer or community service, conservation activities, and list all academic honors.
Since B.A.S.S. Nation promotes community service, Avery Padgett and Ethan Young, members of the Zion Chapel Bass Team, are serving as docents one afternoon each week at the traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit which is housed in the old Elba Theater on the square in Elba. They are coop students at Zion Chapel High School, and their work schedules afford them the opportunity to volunteer at the exhibit.
The traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit that highlights the role water plays in daily life and its impact on local communities is visiting Elba from now until March 25. Elba is among a select group of five cities chosen by Alabama Humanities to host the interactive exhibit. It is open weekdays and by appointment for groups and schools.
“Water has been a major factor of life in Elba’s formation, growth and culture, and this a wonderful opportunity for the residents in and around Coffee County to consider how water defines and contributes to their community,” said Sandy Bynum Williams, director of the Elba Chamber of Commerce, Main Street and Visit Elba Tourism. “It also gives them a unique opportunity to experience a Smithsonian exhibit right in their own backyard.
The subject of this exhibit, WATER WAYS, and one of the purposes of B.A.S.S. go hand in hand. Since its founding in early 1968, B.A.S.S. has become the watchdog of the waterways for sport fishermen. B.A.S.S. worked to help with the passage of the clean Water Act that has protected our Nation’s water for over 40 years
