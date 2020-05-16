The Coffee County Board of Education held its regular [virtual] monthly meeting, Tuesday evening, May 5, and several personnel matters were approved in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year. Upon the recommendation of superintendent Kevin Killingsworth, board members approved the employment of six new certificated personnel members, including a new assistant principal for New Brockton Elementary and a new band director for Zion Chapel. Jared Robison was hired to be the new assistant principal at New Brockton Elementary School. He was currently was serving the Coffee County School System as a teacher and coach at Zion Chapel prior to being hired to this assistant principal position. Tyler Logan was hired as the new band director for Zion Chapel. He comes to Zion Chapel after serving as the Goshen High School band director since 2018. Additional certificated hires approved during last week’s board meeting included: • Sheldyn Stephens as an elementary teacher at New Brockton Elementary School; • Morgan Norsworthy as a special education teacher at New Brockton Elementary School; • Hope Bowers as the counselor at New Brockton Elementary School; and • Marlee Boswell as a teacher at New Brockton High School. Regarding classified personnel, the board approved the following: • Accepted the resignation of Kendra Thomas as secretary/bookkeeper at New Brockton Elementary School; • Employed Kathern Devine as the lunchroom manager at Kinston School; • Employed Ashley Norris as a lunchroom worker at Kinston School; • Employed Rebecca Green as the secretary/bookkeeper at New Brockton Elementary School; and • Employed Jason Sims as a school bus mechanic for the system. A bid for the addition of 12 classrooms at New Brockton Elementary School received approval by board members. Killingsworth said four bids were received on this project, and the low bidder on the base bid was Beasley Construction. Killingsworth said the architectural firm, McKee and Associates, recommended awarding the project to Beasley in the amount of $3,010,000. His recommendation was approved unanimously. Additional items approved by the board during the meeting included: • Giving approval to employ summer workers, if state restrictions allow; and • Adopt board policy 6.27: Supervision of Low Risk Juvenile Sex Offenders – the superintendent said Annalyn’s Law, Act. No. 2018-472, requires each local education agency to have a policy for the supervision and monitoring of juvenile sex offender students who have low risk of committing a repeated offense and are enrolled, attending class, and participating in school activities with the general population of students. Killingsworth said the school board was adopting the model policy provided by the state department of education. The next regular meeting for the Coffee County Board of Education is set for Thursday, June 4, at 5:30 p.m.
Zion Chapel teacher/coach hired as assistant principal at New Brockton Elementary
Linda Hodge
Editor
