IN THE PROBATE COURT OF COFFEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF TOMMY GLENN DEWBERRY,

Deceased.

CASE NO.: PC-2022-023

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to TOMMY KEVIN DEWBERRY as Administrator of the Estate of TOMMY GLENN DEWBERRY, deceased, on the 11th day of May, 2021, by Hon. Jodee R. Thompson, Judge of Probate for Coffee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate of TOMMY GLENN DEWBERRY are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Jodee R. Thompson

HON. JODEE R. THOMPSON

JUDGE OF PROBATE

4/21,28,5/5-pd.

