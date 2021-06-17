Virgil Raymond Rogers, III, age 61, of Elba, AL died peacefully at the home of his mother on June 17, 2021, after an extended illness.
Virgil was born on September 3, 1959 to Betty and Virgil R. Rogers, Jr. in Ozark, AL. He was a graduate of Carroll High School and attended Southern Polytechnic University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.
He leveraged his college degree to become an expert in industrial structural design and capped his professional career as an Infrastructure and Facilities Engineer working on launch pad infrastructure with ULA/NASA.
Virgil was predeceased by his wife, and the love of his life, Patricia Kemp Rogers; his father, Virgil R. Rogers, Jr.; his maternal grandparents, John Rushing, Jr. and Jessie Taylor Rushing; and his paternal grandparents, Virgil R. Rogers, Sr. and Bessie Webb Rogers. He is survived by his mother, Betty Rushing Rogers; his sister, Virginia (Robert) Davis; and his nephew, Reagan Davis.
At his request, no formal services will be held. For anyone wishing to honor Virgil, consider a donation to Compassus Living Foundation, Troy Hospice Care.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Rogers family.
