Aaron Ross Powell - Born in Elba, AL to his mother, Melinda Gayle Boyette of Slatyfork, WV and father Ronnie Powell of Elba AL. Aaron was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William H. Boyette of Plant City, FL and Louise Smith Clay of Slocomb, AL. Aaron is survived by his son, Aden R. Powell of Mobile, AL: his parents M. Gayle Boyette of Slatyfork, WV, and Ronnie F. Powell of Elba, AL: his siblings Anna J. Powell of Orlando, FL, Alan S. Gibson of Slatyfork, WV, Adam R. Crews and sister in-law Shannon Crews, niece Hannah K. Crews, and nephew Hunter R. Crews all of Auburn, AL; his paternal grandparents, Pat and Roland E. Powell of Elba, AL; and many other friends, family members, and loved ones. Memorial services will be held Friday April 9, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the First Baptist Church of Elba, AL., with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to services.
Aaron was residing in Roanoke, VA at the time of his death where he was very active in his community. Aaron was a member of several local non-profits in Roanoke Valley. He could be found packing grocery boxes at the local food bank, or volunteering at the Roanoke Rescue Mission Ministries. He was recently baptized at his local church, Celebration Church of God, in Roanoke, VA.
