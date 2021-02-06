Leland Adam Henderson age 32, a resident of Troy, AL died Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Sunday, February 7, 2021 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Jason McCleod officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Adam was a 2007 graduate of Elba High School. He is survived by his wife - Chelsea Henderson, Troy; father - Elbert Leland (Mary) Henderson, Troy; mother - Ellen (Roger) Stephens, Samson, AL; daughter - Adrianna Fox Henderson, and son – Nolan Leland Henderson, both of Samson; daughter - Cladai Julian Marie Henderson, Troy; two step daughters, Beatrice Ogburn, and Alyce Williamson. He also leaves behind a sister - Casey Marie Henderson (Kevin Goble), Blountsville, AL; step-sister - Crystal Howell, Samson; step-brothers – Brent (Jennifer) Stephens, Wicksburg, AL, and Perry Cauthen of Crestview, FL; along with numerous aunts, uncles, extended family and numerous friends.
Adam was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Marie Henderson, along with his maternal grandparents, Alma and Bennie Collie Salter.
