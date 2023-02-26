Ms. Agnes Grantham, age 91 of Elba, died Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Alabama. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion by Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama.
Latest News
- CPYRMA releases 10-year rainfall averages
- CCC recognizes Career Technical Education month
- Notice of Appointment to be Published by Executrix - Estate of Annie Lee Shaw
- Brainstorms for 2/16/2023
- Notice of Appointment to be Published by Executor - Estate of Hubert F. Barbaree
- City of Elba - Requests for Engineering Qualifications
- Elba 8U boys claim Pea River Basketball tourney championship
- Two Zion Chapel students sign their ‘letter of intent’ to play football at Faulkner University
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.