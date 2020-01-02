Agnes O’Brien of Enterprise died Sunday December 29, 2019. She was 89.
Funeral Services will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel, Enterprise with Mr. Eddie Creel officiating. Private burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Elba. Family will receive friends starting at 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Agnes was born in Alabama to the late James Wilson Franklin and Mrs. Susie Smith Franklin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Paul Franklin; son, William Michael Creel; and grandson, Patrick Creel.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Herring of Elba, AL and Glenda Bennett of Clay, NY; sons, Eddie Creel (Kitty) of Beaufort, SC, and Scott O’Brien of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Denise Boyd of Elba, Tina Ramer of Opp, AL, Dennis Seabrook and Scott Ramer, both of Luverne, AL, Rich Bennett, and Randall Bennett both of Clay, NY; Heather O’Brien, Kaiglee Obrien, and Scott O’Brien all of Syracuse, NY; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.
