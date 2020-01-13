Alfred Newby age 72 of Enterprise, AL died January 5, 2020 at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were held Friday January 10, 2020, at Center Missionary Baptist Church, Newville, AL with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Alfred Eugene Newby was born in Enterprise on August 3, 1947 to Frederick Douglas Newby and Catherine Newby.
Alfred was affiliated with St. Beulah Baptist Church and Coppinville High School. He graduated from Alabama State University in 1969 with honors and he earned a master’s degree in accounting from Northeastern University in 1972. He was the comptroller at Tuskegee University and served in a senior position at Alabama State University. He was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Alfred is survived by his father, Frederick Douglas Newby of Enterprise; daughters, Natalee Christine Newby and Courtney Nicole Newby of Providence, RI. He is also survived by his nieces, Cassandra Renee Grady Youngblood of Brentwood, CA and Cheryl Yvette Grady of Frederick, MD as well as a host of grandchildren, great-nephews, a great niece and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Newby and sister, Freddie Jean Newby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.