Alice Inez Benton, age 93, of Plant City, FL, born on December 6, 1926 in Elba, AL, died on December 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by John Benton. She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth Compher of AL, Jan Norris of Plant City, and Susan Benton of AL; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Gene Batchelor (Connie), Roland Batchelor, Annette Moore, Paul Batchelor (Sandy), and Braxton Batchelor (Kathleen).
