Alma Spinks

Alma E. Spinks age 101, a resident of the Enterprise Health & Rehabilitation Center died Sunday, December 6, 2020 due to
complication from the Covid-19 virus. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Paul Lett officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
She leaves behind daughters - Nell Smith (William Tuttle) of Clayhatchee, AL, and Ellen Barrett (Pete) of Dothan, AL;
along with nine grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, and great great grancdchildren. Mrs. Spinks was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Spinks, parents, Martha and Kennie Washington, sons, Michael and Harold Spinks, a grandson,
Jeff Barrett, along with her siblings, Hilma Cody Stewart, Jewell A. Cook, Dixie Mills, Lois Ware, and Wilbur Adkison.
