Alvin Gilmore Zinn age 91, of Duncan, OK died January 5, 2021 at Country Club Care. He was born on September 13, 1929 in Sanger, CA to James William Zinn and Elva Gilmore Zinn.
He was a veteran of the U. S. Army, having served at what was then Camp Rucker, AL from 1951 to 1953. While at Rucker he met his future bride, Nellie Ruth Crocker of Elba, AL. Upon his discharge the young couple moved to Duncan and spent the next 68 years living and working in that community.
He was ordained a deacon in the Baptist Church in 1958 and served as a deacon, Sunday School Director, Sunday School Teacher, Training Unio Director, devotional director, music director and sang bass in the choir.
The was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Vada Prestidge Howell; stepfather Ollie Sprayberry; and son, Jimmy Alvin Zinn.
Survivors include his wife, Nell Zinn; daughter Sharon Hobson and husband Joe; son, Kevin Zinn and wife Machelle, all of Duncan; six grandchildren and fifteen grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at Parkview Baptist Church, of Duncan, with Rev. Charles Mc Connell and Rev Randy Southerland officiating. Mr. Zinn’s grandsons served as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Optimist Club and Mary Hedrick. Burial was in Resthaven Memorial Gardens with military honors presented by the Stephens Count Honor Guard. Funeral arrangements were by Whitt Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to the Parkview Baptist Kitchen fund in Duncan.
Online condolences can be made to the family at www.whittfh.com.
