Ambria Fleming, Sr. of Enterprise, AL died on December 4, 2022. Graveside Service were held Saturday December 10, 2022 from New Zion AME Church Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
A.C. Fleming, Sr. was born on July 11, 1945 in Enterprise to the late Zerubbabell Isaac Fleming, Sr. and Hattie Mae Harley Fleming.
A.C. was a 1963 graduate of Coffee County Training Coppinville High School in Enterprise He received a football scholarship to Alabama A & M University in Huntsville, AL. After attending college, A.C. was united in holy matrimony to Barbara Jordan on May 5, 1967. To this union, four sons were born.
A.C. was a Master Mason for over 50 years, and he served as treasurer of New Zion Lodge #457 for more than 30 years. He was a member of the Coffee County Training Coppinville High School Alumni Association.
A.C. was a faithful member of New Zion AME Church in Enterprise until his death. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jordan Fleming, sister, Hattie A. Fisher, and a “sisterly” cousin, Nettie R. Snow.
A.C. leaves to honor and cherish his memories: Sons: Ambria C. Fleming, Jr. of Silver City, NM; Christopher (Regina) Fleming of Midland City, AL; Lance Fleming of Enterprise; and Alex (Ashley) Fleming of Dothan, AL; five grandchildren: Alexis Fleming, Jordan Fleming, both of Midland City; Jaylen Emory of Smiths Station, AL; Calix Fleming of Fort Worth, TX; and Audrianna Fleming of Dothan; sister: Myrdia Lorene Davis of Enterprise; brothers: Z.I. Fleming, Jr, Jubal (Mary) Fleming, both of Enterprise; a “sisterly” cousin: Eva Lou Foster of Grady, AL; sisters-in-law: Nancy Anderson of Florence, AL; Constance Jordan of Springfield, MA; brothers-in-law: James Monroe Jordan of Florence; Raymond Williams of Springfield, MA; special friend: Gwen Whittle of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.