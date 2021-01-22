Andrew Keith Baker age 42 of Jack, AL died Friday, January 22, 2021 at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, AL following an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held from Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ashley Faulk officiating. Burial services will follow in the Waters Cemetery. Visitation will be at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include mother - Mary Johnson Mullen, Jack; son – Henry Baker, Jack; brother - Chris Baker, Prattville, AL; several aunts, uncles and extended family.
Mr. Baker was preceded in death by a daughter - Bailey Maree Chapman, sister - Angel Hayner, and father - Gary Baker.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Baker family.
