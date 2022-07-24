Ann Alyce Beck age 83 of Elba, AL died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at her home in Elba. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, July 25, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: daughter - Leigh Beck Pritchard, Elba; sons - Rusty (Heather) Beck, Panama City Beach, FL, and Scott (Tricia) Beck, Brantley, AL; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
