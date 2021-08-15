Anne Bullard, age 84, transitioned to her heavenly home August 15, 2021, after a brief, intense battle with COVID-19. She lived a long and fruitful life. May she now rest in peace.
Anne was born July 12, 1937, to the late Curbie and Susan Bell. She grew up in the New Hope Community and was a graduate of New Brockton High School.
She was married to the late William “Bill” Bullard for 56 years. They had one son, Andy, who preceded her in death. She had one brother, Gene Bell, Troy, Alabama, who also preceded her in death.
Anne was employed at Dorsey Trailers for over thirty years.
Bill and Anne were very active church members through many years. They were members at Bill’s home church, Westside Baptist Church, in their early years of marriage and later at New Ebenezer Baptist Church in the Curtis Community. Following the 1990 flood, which damaged their home in downtown Elba, they built a new home on Highway 125 and united with Whitewater Baptist Church.
Anne was currently teaching the young adult Sunday school class and served on numerous committees. She was well versed on the Bible and kept accurate records of church events. Anne was very talented. Her talents ranged from cooking to decorating. She will be remembered by many for her skill at making bows. She taught individuals the art of making bows and gave demonstrations at some local clubs.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Pauline Bell, Troy, Alabama; a niece, Lisa Boutwell, and her fiancé, Freddie Newman, Elba, Alabama; and her beloved great nephew, Lee Boutwell, his wife, Stephanie Boutwell, and their two children Bella and Colie.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 2:00 PM at the Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Green officiating.
The family requests that all masking and social distancing guidelines be observed for those in attendance. They request no visitors at their home.
The family will be receiving flowers or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to Whitewater Baptist Church.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Bullard family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.