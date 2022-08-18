Annie Merle Rogers age 84 a resident of Elba, AL died peacefully Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at her home, Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 19, 2022 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, August 19, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted, or those wishing to make memorials are asked to do so to the Arthritis Foundation, P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.
Annie Merle was born October 8, 1937 the daughter of a sharecropper. She farmed alongside her father and siblings for many years which instilled a work ethic second to none. Later she went to work in textile manufacturing where she became a vital employee often being called on to train fellow employees in various task.
She leaves behind her husband of 50 years, Dewey Douglas Rogers , Elba; daughters, Margaret Ann (Louie) Watson, New Brockton, AL, and Kim Darlene (Jackie) Downing, Elba; daughter-in-law, Shelia Anderson, Chancellor, AL; brother, Dennis (Patsy) Watson, Clifton
Watson and Jimmy Watson, all of Jay, FL; sister, Bonnie Joyce Dole, Flomaton, AL, and Brenda (Phil) Calhoun also of Jay. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Mrs. Rogers was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Lex Watson, and Maggie Lillian Watson, by a son - Billy Anderson, brothers, Doyle and Johnny Watson, along with a sister, Jean Marie Warrick.
