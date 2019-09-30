Aresha Warren age 49 of Enterprise, AL died recently at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services were held Saturday September 28, 2019 at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed at the Church Cemetery with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. Visitation was held at the church prior to the funeral.
Ms. Aresha Dawn Warren was born on November 8, 1969 in Enterprise, the third child born to the union of Margaret Flowers Warren and the late James Harris Warren. Aresha served as a Sunbeam, Red Circle, Choir member, Usher, and Matron at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, Enterprise.
Aresha attended Vivian B. Adams School at an early age. From there she went to Hillcrest Elementary, graduating from Enterprise High School (Class of 1991) and was currently attending Coffee County Training Center.
She was preceded in death by her father, grandparents James D. and Gladys Bass Warren, and S.D. and Ruby Upshaw Flowers.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother; Margaret Flowers Warren; two brothers; Timothy (Brenda) Warren, Everett (Patsy) Warren; one sister - Sommer Warren; half-sister - Americus (James) Washington; special nieces and nephews - Zamaria Warren, Amun, A’iyeem, A’mille Glover-Warren, and Destin Daniels; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, special friends Rodney, Charlene, Angela Barry, and Pam Lane.
