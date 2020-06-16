Artelma Fillingim of Jack, AL died on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was 96 years old.
Visitation was Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. John Baptist Church in Brundidge, AL. A graveside service followed at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Jack, with Reverend Mack King and Reverend Averyt Walker officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing.
Artelma was born March 15, 1924 to the late Daniel and Bonnie Whitehead. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Fillingim; brothers, Ed and Arthur Lee Whitehead; and one sister, Annie Bell Teague. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Judy Killingsworth Dismukes (Bill), Janet Bass (Ronnie) and Diane Smith (Wayne) all of Elba, AL; son, Ted Fillingim (Melissa) of Jack; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
