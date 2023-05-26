Ms. Ashley Ann Nicole Dean, age 25, of Coffee Springs, Ala., died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at her home after an extended illness in Coffee Springs.
No formal services will be held at this time. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Ala. is serving the Dean family.
Survivors include her mother: Lisa Ann Landingham, Coffee Springs; brothers: Jonathan (Jennifer) Stephens, Dothan, Ala., David "AJ" Anderson, Coffee Springs, Michael (Megan) Stephens, Geneva, Ala.; sisters: Jeana (Marquice Bryant) Dean, Geneva, Sabrina Stephens, of La., Anniessa Stephens, Dothan; aunt: Neoma Wilson, Coffee Springs; uncle: Waylon Brown, Coffee Springs; niece: Aubriana Bryant, Geneva; nephews: MJ Bryant, Geneva, David Anderson, and Donovan Anderson, both of Coffee Springs.
