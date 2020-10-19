Retired First SGT Author Stephens Sr. age 75 of Daleville died recently at his residence. Funeral services were held Saturday October 17, 2020, at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba with Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing.
Author Lee (Tut) Stephens was born to the late Jack and Mary Lois Stephens on October 4, 1945 in Panama City, FL. Author graduated from Rosenwald High, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Juanita Long. They married on January 6, 1966 and remained in Holy wedlock for 47 years prior to her death in 2013. Two children were born to this union. He retired from the U. S. Army as a First Sergeant after 22 years of service. Author later worked at General Electric in Dothan, AL.
He joined and served as a Trustee and Treasurer at Summerhill Missionary Baptist Church in Daleville. After the death of his longtime wife Juanita, Author met and married Elouise Johnson from Powder Springs, GA.
Author was preceded in death by his sister, Annie Laura McDowell, and brother Eddie Stephens. He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter, Melissa Menders, Madison, AL, Tawana Weems, (Antonio) of Powder Springs, GA, and Melonie Nealy (Marvin Tukes), Gainesville, FL.; two sons, Author Stephens, Jr. (LaToya) of Madison AL, and Antonio White (DeeCarol), of GA.; seven grandchildren, Corey and Corohn Washington and Christen Wilson both of Madison, Domenica and Domani Weems of Spring Mountain GA, and Kennedi and Kassidy White of GA.; brothers: James L. Stephens (Lolita), and Willie James Stephens (Pandora Brown), both of Panama City, FL.; nephew: John McDowell Stephens, (Mary); three sisters-in-law, Francis Stephens, CA, Zenobia Williams, Columbia, SC and Elease Barkley, Philadelphia, PA; two brothers-in-law, William Henry Long, Jr of Charleston, SC and Cesar (Bobby) Long (Angeline) of Marianna, FL.; special friend, Phillip Bonner, Atlanta, GA, special nephew: Kiley Marco Williams of Columbia, SC, special niece, Sandra D. Barkley Love of Chesapeake, VA, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.